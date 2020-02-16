Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
2/16/2020 8:25 AM PT
Hidden within this warped photo is an actor and filmmaker that is not as quiet off-screen. This talented star won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Sci-Fi/Horror movie last year for a film he directed and co-wrote, he also starred in this film alongside his wife.
This celeb is also known for an iconic character he played in a certain television show he starred in on NBC. The award-winning comedy housed big names such as Steve Carell, Jenna Fisher, and Angela Kinsey!
Take a really good look around this photo and use your best judgment to see if you can uncover the mystery as to which famous face has been hiding within this super crazy pic!
