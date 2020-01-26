Keith Urban -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Getty

Keith Urban's good looks are just as nice as his voice!

Here is a 33-year-old version of the Grammy award-winning singer just before a concert at the Shrine in Los Angeles, California back in 2001 (left).

And 19 years later ... The now 52-year-old was most recently spotted showing off his luscious locks at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California last month (right).

Urban -- who will be presenting at the 62nd Grammy Awards tonight -- has had 19 Grammy nominations and has won 4 times for best male country vocal performance.

Just keeps getting better!

The question is ...