Keith Urban Good Genes or Good Docs?!?
1/26/2020 8:46 AM PT
Keith Urban's good looks are just as nice as his voice!
Here is a 33-year-old version of the Grammy award-winning singer just before a concert at the Shrine in Los Angeles, California back in 2001 (left).
And 19 years later ... The now 52-year-old was most recently spotted showing off his luscious locks at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California last month (right).
Urban -- who will be presenting at the 62nd Grammy Awards tonight -- has had 19 Grammy nominations and has won 4 times for best male country vocal performance.
Just keeps getting better!
The question is ...
