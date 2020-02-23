Niecy Nash -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Getty

Niecy Nash's good looks are arresting!

Here is a 33-year-old version of the multitalented "Reno 911!" star showing off her flawless mug at the premiere of, "Sinbad: Legend Of The Seven Seas," in Los Angeles back in 2003 (left).

And, 17 years later ... the "Claws" cast member -- who is spending the weekend celebrating her 50th birthday -- was last spotted rockin' full glam at the Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards in Beverly Hills just a few weeks ago (right)!

Nash is currently working on Hulu's new series, "Mrs. America", which is set to release in April.

