Guess Who This Giddy Girl Turned Into!
Guess Who This Giddy Girl Turned Into!
2/25/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this smiling sweetie in suspenders would grow up to become a television star ... she was raised in L.A. by her parents, who are Hollywood hotshots themselves.
She made her acting debut at the ripe old age of 3 in a movie written and directed by her father, which was his only feature film. She would continue to play parts for her dad on TV, where he was a much bigger player ... and still is.
After years of other relatively small roles, she landed a big one for a TV series in 2009 ... and would go on to star on the show for all 7 of its seasons, winning 2 Teen Choice Awards along the way.
She also earned a Vision Fest Award for Best Acting by a Female Lead in a movie called "Consent" ... and starred in an acclaimed sci-fi film in 2018.
It seems like much greater things are on the way for this gal too ... and that's no lie.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.