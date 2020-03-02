Guess Who This Grinning Girl Turned Into!

This little lady in red was born in Jerusalem but moved to the U.S at a young age ... where she flourished in school, studied ballet and learned several different languages.

When she was 10, a Revlon agent spotted her at a pizza restaurant and asked her to become a child model. She declined but used it as an opportunity to start her acting career.

Her first gig was as one of the understudies for the lead role in the off-Broadway musical, "Ruthless!" ... along with Britney Spears, who she remains friends with to this day.

After that -- at the age of 12 -- she landed her first big onscreen role as the young protegee of a hitman in a 1994 action-drama ... and business was boomin' from there.