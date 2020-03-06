Guess Who This Girl Scout Turned Into!

This cookie-selling cutie was born in a Chicago suburb, but raised in a city outside of Denver, Colorado.

Before she'd grown up to become a world-famous model, she was a gymnast and obviously ... a Girl Scout.

Her modeling career began when she was discovered at age 14 by a photographer. And, a few years later, she was featured in an Italian clothing label catalog and in Forever 21 ads.

A year after that, in 2014, she walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for the first time at age 18 ... making her the youngest model in their rotation.

She's gone on to become the youngest VS Angel and has been listed as one of the 20 top-earning models in the world.