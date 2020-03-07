What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

Don't let these two almost identical images of Janelle Monáe make you feel confused! Take a seat at your Dirty Computer and try to find the sneaky switches in this fashion photo!

This multitalented singer and actress has been showing off her street-fashion looks -- like this stunning striped outfit outside of the Balmain show -- in France for Paris Fashion Week. Monáe will be starring in the highly-anticipated new thriller 'Antebellum', whose trailer premiered this week. See if you can solve this mystery and find the hidden figures in these two super-similar snaps!