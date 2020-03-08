Elizabeth Warren Makes Surprise Appearance on 'SNL' with Kate McKinnon

Elizabeth Warren looked herself in the mirror Saturday night ... actually, she was just looking at Kate McKinnon who was playing her on SNL, and it was pretty funny.

The Massachusetts senator took the stage and first answered questions from Kate, who was playing FNC's Laura Ingraham, who debriefed Warren on her exit from the race and the endorsement everyone wants to hear.

Then, as Warren thanked her supporters -- various school teachers and teacher's pets -- Kate changed outfits and came out as EW.