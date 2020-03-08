Elizabeth Warren Makes Surprise Appearance on 'SNL' with Kate McKinnon
3/8/2020 7:17 AM PT
Elizabeth Warren looked herself in the mirror Saturday night ... actually, she was just looking at Kate McKinnon who was playing her on SNL, and it was pretty funny.
The Massachusetts senator took the stage and first answered questions from Kate, who was playing FNC's Laura Ingraham, who debriefed Warren on her exit from the race and the endorsement everyone wants to hear.
Then, as Warren thanked her supporters -- various school teachers and teacher's pets -- Kate changed outfits and came out as EW.
It was pretty funny, but the reality is this ... Warren's support could sink Bernie Sanders. Her views are closer to Bernie's than Biden's, but she's made it clear -- she has issues with Bernie and she came within a hair's breadth last week of endorsing Biden.
