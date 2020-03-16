Guess Who This Cowboy Kid Turned Into!
3/16/2020 12:01 AM PT
Nobody knows his age and nobody's also seen his face. His name isn't even really his name, but he's also known by a certain name. He's known for wearing a Lone Ranger mask since anyone can remember. He's based in Canada but he's also a country star.
Here's what is known ... this kid grew up to self-produce his debut album "Pony," which dropped in 2019. The album received a June Award nomination earlier this year and he also performed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Dude's also expected to perform at Coachella and Stagecoach later this year.
