Guess Who This Kooky Kid Turned Into!
3/30/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this funny, young man was showing his face around the world as an incredible musician, he was just another cute kid hamming it up for the camera in a bright-orange tank top.
You may not see it right away ... but this British-born singer took a new direction in life and struck out on his one as a solo artist after leaving one of the world's biggest boy bands.
This mini-man has also been making headlines for donating over 300 thousand meals to people who are in need due to the pandemic.
