Guess Who This Kooky Kid Turned Into!

Guess Who This Kooky Kid Turned Into!

3/30/2020 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 15
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Instagram/Getty

Before this funny, young man was showing his face around the world as an incredible musician, he was just another cute kid hamming it up for the camera in a bright-orange tank top.

You may not see it right away ... but this British-born singer took a new direction in life and struck out on his one as a solo artist after leaving one of the world's biggest boy bands.

This mini-man has also been making headlines for donating over 300 thousand meals to people who are in need due to the pandemic.

Can you guess who this cute kid is?

Related Articles

3 COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later