Guess Who This Cute Kid Turned Into!

Guess Who This Little Cutie Turned Into!

4/1/2020 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 11
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Getty/Instagram

Before this celebrity spawn was showing off her ultimate fashion sense and starring in movie franchises, she was just another brown-eyed girl growing up in Venice, Los Angeles.

Take a closer look ... this darling daughter of two A-list stars made a name for herself when she appeared as a superhero heartthrob in "X-Men: First Class." The multitalented woman has also risen to fame from her success in music and modeling.

While being stuck at home, you can binge her new television show -- which is a remake of a film starring her mom in 2000.

You'd be mad to not figure out who this little lady is!

Can you guess who she is?

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later