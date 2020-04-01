Guess Who This Little Cutie Turned Into!

Guess Who This Cute Kid Turned Into!
4/1/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this celebrity spawn was showing off her ultimate fashion sense and starring in movie franchises, she was just another brown-eyed girl growing up in Venice, Los Angeles.
Take a closer look ... this darling daughter of two A-list stars made a name for herself when she appeared as a superhero heartthrob in "X-Men: First Class." The multitalented woman has also risen to fame from her success in music and modeling.
While being stuck at home, you can binge her new television show -- which is a remake of a film starring her mom in 2000.
You'd be mad to not figure out who this little lady is!
