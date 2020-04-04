Postmates Delivery Robot 'Serve' Gets New Life in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic

Gets New Lease on Life ...

Getting your food in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic is getting downright robotic.

There's been a seismic shift in interest in self-delivering robots in the last few weeks. Serve -- a self-delivery robot for Postmates -- has been out and about delivering grub to hungry customers.

Postmates introduced Serve last December, and there's obvious new-found interest in the contraption. For now, they're meant to travel only short distances.

BTW ... check out the vid ... it looks like the robot's eyes blink at 10 seconds and then again at 21 seconds.

This little doggy does a double-take when it sees the newfangled machine tooling down the street with purpose.

As for cool features ... Serve can carry 50 lbs of food and it travels 30 miles on a single charge.

Serve communicates with dynamic lighting in the eyes ... a light ring on top signals movement, like a change in direction.

BTW ... Serve's not the only game in town. Starship Technologies created a delivery robot that is already making the rounds in the U.K.