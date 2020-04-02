Amazon Delivery Driver Caught Peeing in Homeowner's Driveway

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Amazon's got a problem with drivers leaving bodily fluids behind along with the packages they're delivering.

The latest outrageous footage comes from Maryland, where a Ring camera caught a driver peeing on a homeowner's lawn, driveway and sidewalk last weekend as he stood outside his cargo van.

We're told the reason for the driver's outdoor urination was he locked himself out of his van, and apparently couldn't hold it any longer.

As you can see ... the driver looks around -- seemingly to make sure the coast is clear -- before deciding to take a leak right then and there.

The full Ring footage shows the delivery guy dropped off a package, but when he got back to his van he realized he had locked himself out ... so he had to call for help.

Unfortunately, nature also called while he waited ... and he couldn't hold it. We're told the homeowner has not contacted Amazon yet about the man peeing on his property.

Play video content 3/26/20 Ring