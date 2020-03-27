Amazon Delivery Guy Spits on Package, Caught on Video

Play video content Exclusive Ring

This is disgusting, horrifying and possibly criminal during the coronavirus pandemic -- an Amazon delivery guy was caught spitting on a package and appearing to use his hand to smear it, as well.

TMZ's obtained video of the vile incident, which we're told occurred Thursday evening at a duplex residence in L.A.'s Hancock Park neighborhood.

Take a look ... the delivery guy sets the package down on the porch, leans over and spits ... then catches some of the spit and appears to wipe it on the package as more saliva falls out of his mouth. He then stands up as if nothing gross just happened, and takes a photo to verify the delivery.

Our sources say Amazon was contacted by a neighbor and a friend of the person whose package was spit on, and a customer service rep watched the footage with them.

We're told the rep gasped in horror and expressed shock that it was an older man, and not a young delivery worker. The rep confirmed the delivery guy was from a third party service and he was reported -- but said it's possible he might be back on the job today, anyway.

A neighbor posted the delivery confirmation photo -- with a strong note to Amazon -- and the image clearly shows liquid smeared on top of the box. Amazon is supposed to get back to the aggrieved party by Monday.

When we reached out about the video an Amazon spokesperson said, “We have high standards for delivery service partners and expect every package to be handled with care. We've notified the right teams internally and will work with the customer directly on matters related to their package delivery.”

As we reported ... a similarly disgusting incident went down this week at a grocery store in Pennsylvania, when a woman allegedly coughed all over the fresh produce, forcing the supermarket to throw it all out and do a major disinfecting.