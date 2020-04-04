What's The Big Frigin' Difference?
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?
4/4/2020 9:30 AM PT
Don't let these two almost identical images of Amy Schumer confuse you. Take another look around and see if you can spot some of the sneaky switches that have been made to this tricky pic!
The comedian was spotted in New York City earlier this week, getting some fresh air with her family. We've made some changes to this photo and now it's up to you to find 'em ... Get a really good look around and see if you can figure out the differences between these two super similar snaps!
**HINT -- There are THREE differences in the above photographs!**
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.