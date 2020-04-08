'Jeopardy!' Contestant's 'Pandemic' Answer Freaks Out Viewers

Play video content Jeopardy!

''Jeopardy!'' had a clue about a pandemic ... more than a month before the World Health Organization did -- or so it appears to befuddled fans of the show.

The totally eerie coincidence played out Tuesday night's episode of the College Championship tournament. Yale sophomore Nathaniel Miller selected the "Health & Medicine" category, and Alex read, "From a Greek word for people, it describes a disease that affects many people at one time."

Of course, Yale was all over it ... "What is a pandemic?"

Naturally, viewers -- sheltered at home in the middle of the coronavirus PANDEMIC -- freaked the hell out. Thing is ... the tournament was reportedly shot on February 3 and 4, long before the WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

One viewer tweeted, "Did anyone else get a lump in their throat when they realized 'pandemic' was an answer on #Jeopardy tonight or just me?" And, another said ... "#Jeopardy knows too much. They were ready for this pandemic two months before the US even was."