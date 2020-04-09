Guess Who This Cool Kid Turned Into!

4/9/2020
Before this cool little kid was known as one of the hottest artists in the rap game, he was just another styling young man in a sensible sweater growing up in Ohio.

It may take a little closer look because this dark knight with his brunette braids has locked down a much more scarlet style to his hair.

Although this little guy's rap name has got the world tripping out ... he was known as Michael Lamar White IV for most of his life.

He has previously collaborated with other big-named rappers including Travis Scott and Swae Lee and XXXtentacion.

Can you guess who he is?

