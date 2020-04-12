Easter Celebunnies -- They're All Ears!

Even though we're stuck at home, we still wanted the Easter bunny to make a special appearance!

Celebs are all about dressing for the occasion, and on a day like today, we thought we'd share some of their festive photos!

Stars such as Sarah Michelle Gellar, Robert Downey Jr., and Mariah Carey are all dressed up and ready to kick off some of the festivities!

Celebrate the day along with these celebs as you start hopping through our gallery of Easter celebunnies ... Get a look at all of the other famous faces ready to impress this holiday!