What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

4/18/2020 8:14 AM PT
Getty/TMZ Composite

Don't let these two almost identical images of Arnold Schwarzenegger have you headed in the wrong direction ... Stay focused and see if you can spot the sneaky switches that have been made to this tricky pic!

The multitalented star and former Governor of California was spotted getting some fresh air during a bike ride in Los Angeles, CA a few weeks ago. Take a really good look around this photo and see if you can figure out the differences between these two super similar snaps!

**HINT -- There are THREE differences in the above photographs!**

