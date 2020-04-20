Celebs Quarantining On Video is Like the New 'Cribs'

4/20/2020 8:27 AM PT
With all the epic at-home concerts, impromptu livestreams and gratuitous selfies going down while the world is staying safe in the confinements of their own homes ... we are getting a peek inside the cribs of these famous folks and a look at all the cool stuff inside.

Take a glimpse into how celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled, Gucci Mane, Kylie Jenner and a ton more celebrities are living large while staying in self-isolation.

There's no doubt with mansions, palatial pools, professional kitchens, and tons of square footage these mega-rich duds as a safe space during the stay-at-home orders are a little more bearable.

