Stars Smoking In Quarantine -- Happy 4/20!

Stars Smoking In Quarantine -- Happy 420!
4/20/2020 12:30 AM PT
You should probably skip the puff, puff pass this 4/20, but feel free to join these stars in lighting one up for yourself ... and since you can't enjoy the day with your friends we're bringing the party to you by sharing some smokin' shots these famous faces have taken while lighting up on lockdown!
From Bella Thorne and Wiz Khalifa to Noah Cyrus and Snoop Dogg, there are plenty of celebs burning through some grass this quarantine ... and who can blame 'em?!
Take a look through our gallery of stars smoking in quarantine to see all the celebs getting lit!
Flower power, baby!
