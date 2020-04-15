Set your ovens to COVID-425 and get ready to join these stars in passing the time with some good eats ... from baking banana bread to preparing full-on feasts, these famous faces have really been getting creative in the kitchen.

Stars such as John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Jim Gaffigan, Amber Heard, and Selena Gomez are just some of the celebs that have spent this time showing off their culinary skills.

Who needs a recipe book when you can scroll through our gallery of quarantine cooking stars ... Get inspired by all of the other celebs that have also shared their creations!