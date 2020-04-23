Guess Who This Reptile Runt Turned Into!
Guess Who This Reptile Runt Turned Into!
4/23/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this adorable little boy with a snake was weeding through news as one of the most influential journalists and television personalities he was just another cool kid with an affinity for creepy critters growing up in New York.
Although he was a super cute kid rockin' a '70s wide collar shirt and interest in scaly creatures ... those blown locks turned grey and now he's more associated with clean tailored suits and animals like a silver fox.
Look deep into those piercing blue eyes and see if you peep which star is in the adorable throwback photo.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.