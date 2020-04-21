Guess Who This Striped Sweetie Turned Into!

Before this little boy with a bowl cut was chopping it up as a huge Hollywood actor with the same beautiful head of hair, he was just another cute little kid growing up in Emmett, Idaho.

This grinning little guy has broken out of his horizontal stripes and traded in the turtlenecks. Now, he has cooked up a much more bad boy A-lister look.

He now only goes by his first and middle name ... and dropped his last name (Sturtevant) on his way to the top of the crop!