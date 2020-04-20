New York-native Zane Buzby made her big-screen debut when she landed the role of the pill-popping hippie, Jade East -- who gets picked up while hitchhiking and ultimately helps Cheech and Chong get to the battle of the bands -- in the iconic 1978 stoner masterpiece, Cheech & Chong's "Up in Smoke."

Aside from Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong's classic characters ... Zane Buzby was on her hitchhiking journey with her buxom blonde BFF, Debbie, who was played by Wally Ann Wharton.