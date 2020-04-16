Foreign Exchange Student In "Can't Hardly Wait" 'Memba Him?!
Foreign Exchange Kid In 'Can't Hardly Wait' 'Memba Him?!
4/16/2020 12:01 AM PT
Los Angeles-Local Alexander Martin was in his mid-20s when he gained fame after locking down the role as the naive foreign exchange student -- who repeats crazy lines like "I am a sex machine" -- in the classic 1998 high school party film, "Can't Hardly Wait."
Alexander Martin was cast alongside an incredibly notable cast including '90s icons like Ethan Embry as the pathetic kid with a crush, Preston Meyers, Seth Green as the hip-hop virgin, Kenny Fisher, Peter Facinelli as the prom king jock, Mike Dexter ... and of course Jennifer Love Hewitt as the dumped damsel in distress, Amanda Beckett.
2 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.