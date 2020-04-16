Foreign Exchange Student In "Can't Hardly Wait" 'Memba Him?!

4/16/2020 12:01 AM PT
Los Angeles-Local Alexander Martin was in his mid-20s when he gained fame after locking down the role as the naive foreign exchange student -- who repeats crazy lines like "I am a sex machine" -- in the classic 1998 high school party film, "Can't Hardly Wait."

Alexander Martin was cast alongside an incredibly notable cast including '90s icons like Ethan Embry as the pathetic kid with a crush, Preston Meyers, Seth Green as the hip-hop virgin, Kenny Fisher, Peter Facinelli as the prom king jock, Mike Dexter ... and of course Jennifer Love Hewitt as the dumped damsel in distress, Amanda Beckett.

Guess what he looks like now!

