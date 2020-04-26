Channing Tatum -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!
Channing Tatum Good Genes or Good Docs?!
4/26/2020 12:01 AM PT
Channing Tatum's good looks are a magic trick!
Here is a 23-year-old version of the talented actor rockin' this buzz cut backstage at a commercial shoot as he was just starting out in the industry back in 2003 (left).
And, 17 years later ... Tatum -- who is celebrating his 40th birthday this weekend -- He was last spotted charming the crowd with his good looks at a charity event in Los Angeles earlier this year (right).
Over the years, Tatum has starred in a number of Hollywood hits, from "Step Up" and "Dear John" to "21 Jump Street" and "Magic Mike."
Oh, Dear!
The question is ...
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.