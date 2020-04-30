Stars Working From Home Business As Unusual!
4/30/2020 12:30 AM PT
Stars have been punching in and sharing shots of their quarantined workdays and it's clear that the work must go on for these busy stars who are still grindin' while staying safe at home!
There's enough photos to clog up your work inbox of pics like Ryan Seacrest, Robin Wright, Jesse McCartney and many more showing off on social media how they're still on the clock while on quarantine!
Take a look through our
rolodex gallery of stars working from home to see how these famous faces are transforming their living spaces into home offices ... And cheer up knowing you’re not the only one improvising a remote set-up while social distancing!
