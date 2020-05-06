Takoda the Black Bear Enjoys Cool Bath at Oregon Zoo

Play video content Oregon Zoo

Here's something nice for a change -- Takoda the black bear's unconcerned with the troubles of the world, and is just enjoying a dip in a cold tub ... REALLY enjoying it.

The 400-pound bear's splashy bath time is a springtime staple at the Oregon Zoo, where they bust out a 300-gallon wading pool as the weather gets warm and sunny ... and let him go to town.

Takoda -- whose name means "friend to all" in Sioux -- is 10 years old and arrived at the zoo in November 2010, after being found dehydrated and hungry as an orphaned cub in Montana.

Fortunately, he was nursed back to health and found a new home at the zoo's Black Bear Ridge.

Amy Cutting, a director at the zoo, says ... "He’s quite a goofy bear. He was just cooling down and having some fun on a nice spring day.”

The Oregon Zoo describes Takoda's antics as "the kind of stuff the internet was made for, especially in times like these."