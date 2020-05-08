Michael Jordan Game-Worn Jersey For Sale, Expected To Sell For Quarter-Mil!!

Exclusive

A super-rare Michael Jordan game-worn Chicago Bulls jersey -- rocked by the G.O.A.T. during his NBA championship-winning '97 season -- is for sale ... and is expected to rake in over a quarter-milli!!

MJ wore the black mesh with red pinstriped Bulls jersey on April 14, 1997 ... when Jordan, Scottie Pippen and the rest of the 1st place Bulls took on Grant Hill's Detroit Pistons.

According to Goldin Auctions -- who's selling His Airness' uni -- it's the only known game-worn jersey from the 1996-1997 season ... where Chicago won their 2 straight titles, and 5th in 7 seasons.

Jordan killed it that year -- averaging 29.6 points per game -- but actually had an off night against the Pistons ... only scoring 18 points in a 108-91 loss.

GA says the one-of-a-kind jersey has been expertly photo-matched ... proving MJ hooped in the Champion brand threads.

BTW, with the hit docu-series "Last Dance" currently airing ... Jordan items are selling for exorbitant prices.

For example, a 1986 MJ rookie card -- 1 of only 312 cards in perfect condition -- just sold for $96,000 at an auction!!