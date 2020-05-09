It might be all about moms this weekend, but it seems like we need to make some room for the next generation to shine too!

These mamas have been sharing some sweet snaps of their matching moments with their babes ... and these cuties might just be stealing the show!

From Kylie and Stormi, Ciara and Sienna, to Gabrielle and Kaavia, there are plenty of famous moms that love to dress to impress alongside their little ones!

Take a look through our gallery of celebrity moms with their mini-mes to see all the stars showing off their twinning pics!