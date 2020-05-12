Jason Momoa's Shirtless, Hilariously Teaches Son to Throw Tomahawk

Play video content

Rest easy everyone, quarantine is not changing Jason Momoa -- he's still ripped, still going shirtless and still making ya laugh your ass off.

"Aquaman" earned a bunch of drooling and LOL emojis by flaunting his bod while trying to teach his son, Nakao-Wolf, how to throw no-look tomahawks. Keyword: trying, cause it's pretty clear Jason's also letting his comedy chops fly, and wife Lisa Bonet, who appears to be filming, can't contain her laughter.

You can see in the video Jason hilariously giving his son some solid at advice on how to master the no-look method ... with one tiny warning, "Just make sure no one is walking in the way."

His blooper reel includes him throwing a series of tomahawks including one he's dubbed the Mohican 2000. Jason starts by staring into the camera but then keeps his eyes there as he launches the 'hawks. He advises, "It's all about arrogance" before badly missing on several of his throws.

But, the "Game of Thrones" star doesn't care cause even if it sounded like one hit the ground "it didn't cause I never saw."

Point is ... Momoa's comedy chops are still as sharp as they were in his Super Bowl commercial.