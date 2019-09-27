Jason Momoa Addresses United Nations About Climate Crisis

Play video content United Nations

Jason Momoa says we can't wait any longer ... the time to address the climate crisis is now, and he's calling on all world leaders to quit "half-assing it" and go all in.

The "Aquaman" star and ocean activist addressed the United Nations Friday on behalf of small island nations, and made a direct and sobering plea for delegates to take a stand to save the planet.

The actor began by describing how his background has shown him how different places can be "oblivious to another" ... but by abusing the environment, we are all hurting each other.

Momoa runs through a depressing list of the Earth's current issues -- rising sea levels, vanishing ecosystems, devastating plastic pollution -- largely placing blame on the emissions and corporate greed of first world countries.

He says small island nations are suffering the most from this disaster, but they are just the beginning ... and warns we are at the "critical tipping point" that could lead to the death of our planet.

Momoa continues by calling on leaders to honor the Paris Agreement -- which President Trump withdrew the U.S. from in 2017 -- and demanding "global unity for a global crisis" to begin righting the wrongs we've committed for our children.

He closed by shouting "Kū Kiaʻi Mauna" and putting up a triangle hand gesture, which Hawaiians know to be a show of support for the effort to stop the 30-meter telescope on Mauna Kea, the island's tallest mountain.

AP