Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Gets Antibody Test for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just got a test done on herself pertaining to coronavirus -- but don't worry ... it's not the one that'll make you cringe to watch ... we think.

The congresswoman posted a video of herself getting an antibody test for COVID-19 in her native New York ... where she was getting blood drawn by a nurse at a pop-up test site in Queens. The easily queasy crowd should leave the room now ... you're gonna see red stuff.

Lucky for us, we didn't have to see the needle go in -- just watched it come out and all the bandaging afterward, which ain't so bad. AOC didn't flinch much either -- she was super polite and cordial with the guy, who told her to expect a call with results in a few days.

She wrote of the experience, "Did you know? There are 2 types of COVID tests! The nasal swab tests if you have COVID now. Antibody blood tests check if you already had COVID, even w/ few or no symptoms." It's interesting ... getting the test implies you think you might've had the 'rona at one point or another, and might be resistant to it now.

As far as we know, AOC hasn't mentioned any possible past contraction -- also unclear if she's been tested for the virus. If she did, we don't blame her for not getting it on video.

In case you haven't heard, the nasal swab they use to test for 'rona is GNARLY ... for some people, anyway. They stick a long Q-tip type contraption in your nose, and sometimes run it super deep. People have described it as having your brain stabbed.