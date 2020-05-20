Mike Pence Observes Virtually No Social Distancing During Orlando Lunch

Vice President Mike Pence is sticking to the Trump administration playbook ... getting out in public without a face mask, despite close contact with Florida's Governor and citizens.

The Veep was down in Orlando Wednesday with Gov. Ron DeSantis and some other bigwigs, where they were chowing down at a restaurant called Beth's Burger Bar -- all to talk shop about safely reopening Florida's economy again.

Ironically ... the two politicos -- and just about everyone else inside -- didn't appear to observe much, if any, social distancing during lunch. In fact, they were all pretty darn close to one another ... and, of course, both men went mask-less.

It's not exactly a surprise Pence is flouting his own task force's recommendations here -- he's very rarely worn a face-covering ... despite the fact his own press secretary tested positive for the coronavirus.

Of course, the Prez and the VP are telegraphing the no-mask message to the masses, which arguably is fueling a growing rift in the country about this issue. It's even led to violence at times.