VP Mike Pence Self-Isolating After Staffer Catches Coronavirus

Breaking News

Vice President Mike Pence is going away for a little while -- the Veep is reportedly self-isolating after someone in his own office tested positive for coronavirus.

Pence is self-isolating away from the White House, which would explain his absence from a meeting with President Trump and other top military officials Saturday. He's staying home out of an abundance of caution, according to Bloomberg, noting he hasn't tested positive himself. Unclear how long MP will be in isolation, or if it'll be a full quarantine.

Of course, this comes after his press secretary, Katie Miller, recently tested positive. She's usually in close contact with Pence, as well as others on the coronavirus task force. Miller is also married to Stephen Miller, who's a key member of Trump's administration at the WH.

As for DT, no word yet if he'll shutter himself in like his #2. One of Trump's personal valet of his also tested positive for coronavirus, as have several Secret Service agents.

In the meantime, both the Prez and Vice Prez will continue getting tested daily. Pence is the latest at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. to head inside -- Dr. Fauci is currently in a modified quarantine himself ... and other CDC officials are on lockdown too.