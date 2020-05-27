Guess Who This Overall Cutie Turned Into!

Guess Who This Overall Cutie Turned Into!

5/27/2020 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 13
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Getty/TMZ Composite

Before this adorable little boy buckled into a cute pair of overalls and had strapped himself into a wild ride as an athlete, rapper, actor, sports commentator ... and even Superman ... he was just another cute kid getting dressed up for a photo in Newark, New Jersey.

Although this side-eye guy hasn't looked back since he shot to fame in the mid-'90s in magical fashion ... he still maintains his child-like playfulness and young spirit in everything he does.

Attack this awesome throwback and see if you can get to the center of who he turned into!

Can you guess who he is?

Related Articles

4 COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later