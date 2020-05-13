Guess Who This Cool Kid Turned Into!
5/13/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this cool California kid with a silly smirk grew into the coolest West Coast rapper, he was just another mini man giving a sneaky side-eye in the LBC.
This lad in maroon leisurewear -- complete with an ultra-wide '70s collar -- swapped out his disco duds for a pair of Chuck Taylor sneakers, a pair of fresh dickies and a blue flag hanging out his backside.
This kid also traded in his real name (Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.) for something a little more cool with his canine companions in the music industry.
