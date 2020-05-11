Guess Who This Cake Kid Turned Into!
5/11/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this cute kid with a cake was treating the world with delicious reggaeton music to eat up, he was just another cute kid celebrating his birthday in Colombia.
This small little sailor no longer rocks the Donald Duck inspired duds 'cause he traded in the naval outfits for lavish diamond chains, brightly colored streetwear, fashion-forward sunglasses and rainbow-colored hairstyles.
This kid traded in a longwinded first name (Jose Alvaro) for a single letter moniker after he gained fame for his Latin pop songs, complete with colorful titles like "Morado," "Rojo," "Azul" and "Amarillo."
