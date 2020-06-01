Rioters Set Homeless Man's Bed on Fire and You Hear the Anguish

This is heartbreaking and so hard to watch ... but rioters in Austin destroyed the small comfort of a homeless man by setting his mattress ablaze, and you hear his anger and torment.

It happened over the weekend ... you see a rioter toss the mattress onto a bonfire on the sidewalk, and the homeless man cries out, "I live here!"

He says, "I live here. What the f*** are you doing?" He's not yelling at the perpetrator ... that person fled as soon as he did the damage. The homeless man was speaking to the camera ... as if pleading for help from anyone who would listen.