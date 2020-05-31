Dallas Man Viciously Beaten, Kicked For Defending Business

Breaking News

A small business owner was brutally beaten by looters because he dared to defend his store.

It happened Saturday night in Dallas ... as looters descended on the man's store, he picked up a sword to try to defend himself and his business.

BREAKING: man critically injured at Dallas riots



It appears he attempted to defend a shop with a large sword



Looters ran at him, then he charged rioters



They then beat him with a skateboard and stoned him with medium sized rocks



The disturbing video shows rioters viciously beat him, rendering him bloody and unconscious. He was beaten with skateboards, rocks and fists, and suffered multiple gashes all over his body. You even hear someone yell, "Turn him over!"

The man was taken to a hospital by ambulance where he's currently in stable condition.