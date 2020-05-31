Dallas Man Viciously Beaten, Kicked For Defending Business

Dallas Looting Man Viciously Beaten for Defending Business

5/31/2020 6:30 AM PT
Breaking News

A small business owner was brutally beaten by looters because he dared to defend his store.

It happened Saturday night in Dallas ... as looters descended on the man's store, he picked up a sword to try to defend himself and his business.

The disturbing video shows rioters viciously beat him, rendering him bloody and unconscious. He was beaten with skateboards, rocks and fists, and suffered multiple gashes all over his body. You even hear someone yell, "Turn him over!"

The man was taken to a hospital by ambulance where he's currently in stable condition.

Dallas exploded in violence Saturday night with protests.

Related Articles

88 COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later