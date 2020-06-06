Armed White Residents Stare Down BLM Protesters in Indiana

An eerie scene during a BLM rally is going viral, because it looks like a scary throwback to the 60s -- a line of armed white residents trying to intimidate protesters.

This went down in Crown Point, Indiana ... where a group of mostly college students had just finished marching, and took a back alley bike path to get back to their cars. As they walked and made their way, earlier this week, they were greeted by a lineup of at least a dozen white men and women ... many brandishing guns, and all staring down the students.

a video from when we took the BIKE TRAIL back to our cars after police advised us to because of the amount of people standing by the street with their bats and guns.. these men followed us- if the cops weren’t there i genuinely don’t know what would have happened. pic.twitter.com/RJ0iHGJy7W — bella (@itsbellagomez) June 2, 2020 @itsbellagomez

It's a menacing sight -- you see the protesters walking by with their signs out ... and no one is speaking. The group of older adults along the fence were also dead silent as they as they eyeballed the BLM group.

At one point, the demonstrators come across a couple of cops who are standing toward the end of the line ... who also watch as they passed. The protester who's on camera here with the sign is Cedric Caschetta, and he tells us it was actually police officers who suggested they take the bike path in order to avoid a longer and more rowdy route back to their vehicles.

He says the officers escorted them all the way through.

Cedric says he and the rest of his group made sure to keep calm in the situation, as he says he felt at least a couple of the armed residents were trying to get reactions out of them.

He also says he never feared for his safety after a full day of being on the front lines of the protest in downtown Crown Point.