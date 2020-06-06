Buffalo Mayor Calls Knocked Down Elderly Man an 'Agitator' of Rioting, Looting

Play video content WBFF Fox 45

Buffalo's Mayor is going after the 75-year-old man who was knocked down by Buffalo cops ... saying the man was sparking up violence among protesters.

Mayor Byron Brown seemed to justify the incident of police brutality during a Friday news conference where he referred to Martin Gugino as an "agitator."

Mayor Brown said Gugino had been a "key and major instigator" of people who'd been looting and vandalizing the city ... and because it was after curfew, police were clearing the scene "for the safety of protesters."

As you know, Gugino was standing all by himself -- away from any other protesters -- when an officer shoved him to the ground, leaving Gugino bleeding from the head and ear.

As we reported, 57 other officers resigned from Buffalo's Emergency Response Team in solidarity with the 2 cops who were suspended for the incident.