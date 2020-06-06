George Floyd's 2nd Memorial Service Held in North Carolina
6/6/2020 10:48 AM PT
George Floyd's family members will honor him Saturday during his second memorial service ... this one in North Carolina.
The service is being held in Raeford, NC, and the family has said it will be a much more subdued ceremony than the one held Thursday in Minneapolis.
The public was allowed into the hall Saturday morning for a public viewing of George's casket. However, the service will be just for family and close friends. George was born in Hoke County, NC, and still has family members there, including his sister.
His third and final memorial will take place Monday in Houston, where he lived for most of his life.
Although Saturday's service is closed to the public, there will be a live stream ... which you can watch in this post. It's scheduled to begin at 12 noon PT.
