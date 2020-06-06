George Floyd's 2nd Memorial Service Held in North Carolina

George Floyd's family members will honor him Saturday during his second memorial service ... this one in North Carolina.

The service is being held in Raeford, NC, and the family has said it will be a much more subdued ceremony than the one held Thursday in Minneapolis.

The public was allowed into the hall Saturday morning for a public viewing of George's casket. However, the service will be just for family and close friends. George was born in Hoke County, NC, and still has family members there, including his sister.

His third and final memorial will take place Monday in Houston, where he lived for most of his life.