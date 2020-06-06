President Trump Retweets Attack on George Floyd's Character

President Trump Promotes Attack on George Floyd's Character

6/6/2020 7:48 AM PT
TMZ Composite

President Trump's attempt to embrace George Floyd is clearly BS when you see what he retweeted -- a claim from Candace Owens that Floyd is a symbol of black America's "broken culture."

The President showed strong support for the conservative talking head's disgusting beliefs with 2 retweets on Friday ... promoting a theory she spewed about George on Glenn Beck's radio show. Owens said, "The fact that he has been held up as a martyr sickens me."

Their point is absolutely outrageous -- that just because George Floyd had previous trouble with the law, protesters shouldn't be chanting his name.

Beck and Owens quickly glossed over the fact accused murderer Derek Chauvin had pressed his kneed into Floyd's neck for nearly 9 minutes -- and almost 3 of those after Floyd was dead -- which is, of course, what millions of people around the world are actually protesting.

To say they're completely missing the point is a gross understatement.

ISN'T THIS GREAT?
C-SPAN

Even more appalling is the fact the President stood in the Rose Garden on Friday and claimed George Floyd would be looking down and smiling because this was a "great day" for him and for America.

Dog whistle much, Mr. President?

Related Articles

431 COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later