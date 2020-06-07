Milwaukee Woman Blocks BLM Protesters with Car, Spits on Black Man

A Milwaukee-area woman hocked a loogie at a black man who was part of a BLM protest ... which she allegedly tried blocking off with her car.

The whole thing was captured on video this weekend out in Shorewood, WI -- just outside of Milwaukee -- and you can see this older lady was surrounded by younger folks who were there for the protest. Supposedly, she'd blocked their path with her vehicle.

In the clip, you hear a lot of people telling her to go back to her car and to get out of their way, but she refuses ... defiantly standing her ground and arguing back with the group.

Then, the truly nasty moment ... as one of the youngins approached to shout her down, the woman launched a wad of saliva at the dude. It clearly caught him by surprise and, rightfully, people were pissed.

Somehow, cooler heads prevailed ... as a handful of people stepped in to block her off from getting tackled, or worse. The protesters showed incredible restraint, especially the young black man who got spit on.

Play video content Shavonda Sisson / Facebook

BTW, things did not end here -- apparently, the woman called the cops on herself because she was afraid for her safety, and later on they came to her house to figure out what happened.