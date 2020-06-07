Seattle Police and Protesters Clash in Cloud of Smoke Bombs and Pepper Spray

Play video content Exclusive Video TMZ.com

Cops tossing explosives, charging at protesters and protesters hurling bottles and rocks -- that was the ugly scene in Seattle after a violent clash.

What had been a peaceful protest looked more like a war zone Saturday evening right around sunset. Seattle PD says it warned demonstrators to stop pushing barricades, and then some people in the crowd started throwing all sorts of objects at cops.

This video, shot by someone right in the thick of the skirmish, is alarming. Cops, mostly on bicycles, fired off pepper spray and multiple flash-bang explosives in an attempt to advance their line and push back the crowd.

Seattle PD says 2 of its officers had to get treatment for wounds. It's unclear how many protesters were injured.