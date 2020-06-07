BLM Protesters in UK Tear Down Statue of Slave Trader Edward Colston

Breaking News

This is how much the killing of George Floyd has disgusted not just America, but the world ... Black Lives Matter protesters in England destroyed a more than 100-year-old statue honoring a slave trader.

The moment #BlackLivesMattterUK pulled down the statue of merchant slave trader Edward Colston in #Bristol



Epic. pic.twitter.com/fU0BToyLNI — Sam (@SamuelLiddell) June 7, 2020 @SamuelLiddell

The UK's had a weekend filled with demonstrations, but this one's gotta be the most symbolic. The crowd dismantled a bronze statue of Edward Colton in the shipping town of Bristol ... and taking it down wasn't enough for them.

After using ropes to pull the monument off its base, the protesters dragged it over to the River Avon and tossed into the water ... watching it quickly sink.

#Bristol statue of Edward Colston has been pulled down and pushed into the harbour during the #BlackLivesMattter march pic.twitter.com/ME1yxAhw7G — BBC Radio Bristol (@bbcrb) June 7, 2020 @bbcrb

The statue had stood in Bristol since 1895 in tribute to Colton, who traded an estimated 84,000 African men, women and children to the Caribbean and North America.

Several petitions have failed to get the statue removed, but the BLM crowd would not be denied and massive cheers went up -- from white people too -- as it sunk to the bottom of the river.