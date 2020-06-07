Michael B. Jordan, Kendrick Sampson Lead Protest Ripping Trump, Cops and Hollywood

Play video content BACKGRID

Michael B. Jordan and Kendrick Sampson are demanding huge changes in policing, in Presidential politics and also in Hollywood ... and they're shouting it for everyone to hear.

The actors and activists led a long BLM march Saturday through parts of L.A. and also Bev Hills. "Insecure" star Kendrick was the most vocal, leading chants like "F**k Donald Trump" and "Black lives they matter here" as they went.

They led the crowd right to the doorstep of Bev Hills PD, and that's when Kendrick made a fiery speech that centered on two things: defunding police departments and getting President Trump out of office ... even before the election.

“Where is the challenge to commit to Black hiring? Black content lead by Black executives, Black consultants.”

Michael also addressed the protesters but was much less political ... instead, he shouted down the Hollywood establishment. MBJ demanded studios and agents give black culture more of a voice and more power.

This wasn't their first time on the frontlines of the movement and, in fact, Kendrick was still scarred from an L.A. protest last weekend.

You’ll see Kendrick Sampson in Black, on the front lines being hit repeatedly by a cop with a baton pic.twitter.com/Iq8SbB6v76 — TEE FRANKLIN HAS FAILED THIS COUNTRY! (@MizTeeFranklin) May 30, 2020 @MizTeeFranklin

He says he was hit several times by rubber bullets and there's video of a cop beating him back with a baton.