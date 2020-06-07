George Floyd's Memory Lives in Memorials Around The World

Throughout the U.S., protesters have been chanting George Floyd's name ... and the rest of the world has followed suit in honor of his memory.

Tons of protesters have flooded the streets around the globe visiting makeshift memorials in Floyd's memory ... from Poland and South Africa to Italy. At the U.S. embassy in Warsaw, Poland, protesters lit candles and left flowers and signs.

Ditto at the U.S. Consulate General in Krakow, Poland ... where one sign read, "We are American kids in Krakow, Poland. Trump’s USA is not our country. Stop Hate. Black Lives Matter.” Another sign there read, “Poland Doesn’t Support Trump."

Protesters marched in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in Cape Town as people left messages at the gates of the South African Parliament. There were also candles lit during a vigil led by Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell in the Santa Maria church in Rome.